The boil water order for west Fort Worth has been lifted

The boil water order for west Fort Worth has been rescinded, according to a tweet from Fort Worth water.

Water customers in west Fort Worth were directed on Thursday to boil water after a main break and freezes at treatment plants and pump stations.

The advisory affected customers from Montgomery Street westward and in Aledo, White Settlement and Westover Hills, cities that buy drinking water from Fort Worth.

Homes and businesses in those areas can now resume using water for anything without boiling it beforehand.