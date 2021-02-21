Fort Worth

The boil water order for west Fort Worth has been lifted

A boil water advisory was issued for Arlington residents Feb. 17, 2021.
A boil water advisory was issued for Arlington residents Feb. 17, 2021. Ron Harris AP

The boil water order for west Fort Worth has been rescinded, according to a tweet from Fort Worth water.

Water customers in west Fort Worth were directed on Thursday to boil water after a main break and freezes at treatment plants and pump stations.

The advisory affected customers from Montgomery Street westward and in Aledo, White Settlement and Westover Hills, cities that buy drinking water from Fort Worth.

Homes and businesses in those areas can now resume using water for anything without boiling it beforehand.

Profile Image of James Hartley
James Hartley
James Hartley covers business and breaking news for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He is passionate about local politics, true stories, movies and baseball. You can connect with James on Twitter @ByJamesHartley or Instagram @JamesTakesPhotos. Want reporters like James to help you stay informed about your community? You can help the Star-Telegram continue to offer great local, business, political, sports and culture news by purchasing a digital or print subscription today.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service