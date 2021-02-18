Need to boil water? Check this updated list to see if your city is under an advisory

A growing strip of the region is under an advisory to boil water to eliminate bacteria. Here are the locations where the orders are in effect.

Fort Worth

Water customers in west Fort Worth and in the northern third of the city were directed on Thursday to boil water after a main break and freezes at treatment plants and pump stations.

The advisory affects customers from Montgomery Street westward and in Aledo, White Settlement and Westover Hills, cities that buy drinking water from Fort Worth.

Arlington, Dalworthington Gardens and Kennedale

Until pressure returns, Arlington Water Utilities advised residents to boil water.

The advisory affects residents in Dalworthington Gardens but does not affect those in Pantego. Kennedale, which has an agreement with Arlington Water Utilities to operate the city’s water service, was also under a boil water advisory as of Wednesday evening.

Watauga and North Richland Hills

Watauga is not under a boil water notice, but that could change as neighboring North Richland Hills issued a mandatory water conservation and boil water advisory.

Watauga on Thursday declared a water emergency and issued a mandatory conservation alert Thursday afternoon.

Euless

There is no boil advisory in Euless, but the city encouraged water conservation efforts and said it was essential to shut water off upon discovering a water leak or broken pipes.