Euless issues urgent request for water conservation

Euless is joining other North Texas cities asking people to conserve water.

“It is essential to shut your water off if you discover a water leak or broken pipes,” according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page.

“The City of Euless is receiving a high number of service calls to shut water off due to broken pipes,” the post said.

The city posted a video on how to shut off the main water valve if a pipe breaks.

It also said residents can call 817-685-1580, and someone will assist as quickly as possible to help shut off the water.