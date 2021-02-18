News
Euless issues urgent request for water conservation
Euless is joining other North Texas cities asking people to conserve water.
“It is essential to shut your water off if you discover a water leak or broken pipes,” according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page.
“The City of Euless is receiving a high number of service calls to shut water off due to broken pipes,” the post said.
The city posted a video on how to shut off the main water valve if a pipe breaks.
It also said residents can call 817-685-1580, and someone will assist as quickly as possible to help shut off the water.
