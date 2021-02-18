Food bank holding giveaways to help North Texans affected by storms, power outages

The Tarrant Area Food Bank is giving out boxes of food to anyone who needs it because of power outages and shortages at grocery stores beginning Thursday.

The food bank will have four events to give out food beginning Thursday 1-4 p.m. at its distribution center, 2600 Cullen Street in Fort Worth and three giveaways at the Herman Clark Stadium, the food bank’s Weekly Mega Mobile Market, at 5201 CA Roberson Blvd., Friday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., , Saturday, 2-4 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

TAFB is seeking volunteers for the Herman Clark Stadium events to assist with registration, traffic control and food distribution.

Also, Carter BloodCare has declares a blood emergency because of the snow storm.

Carter BloodCare is asking people to donate blood starting Thursday when the center opens, according to a news release. The limited blood supply is due to the severe weather of the past week and the pandemic.

For more information about which donation sites will be open, visit the Carter BloodCare website.