How to help and get food, resources in Fort Worth during winter storm

One to three inches of snow fell on Tarrant County early Wednesday Feb. 17, 2021, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. Courtesy: ramirez@star-telegram.com

Extremely cold weather has left thousands of Fort Worth residents without electricity for days. Some people are looking for food and water. Others just want to help.

Here are some resources in and around Fort Worth.

Donations

DFW Mutual Aid: Venmo/cashapp @dfwmutualaid

Funky Town Fridge: Venmo @funkytownfridge

Food distribution

Funky Town Fridge: Fridges located at 3144 Bryan Ave., 2308 Vaughn Blvd., and 5705 Wellesley Ave.

Thursday: Emergency Food Box Distribution at Tarrant Area Food Bank’s Distribution Center, 2600 Cullen St., from 1 to 4 p.m. SNAP assistance will be available on-site.

Friday: TAFB Distribution at Herman Clark Stadium, 5201 CA Roberson Blvd., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday: Herman Clark Stadium from 2 to 4 p.m.

Monday: Herman Clark Stadium from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Water

Limited water distribution is available for residents in north Fort Worth who are under a boil water advisory at 2575 Polaris Dr., 4209 Longstraw Dr., 4721 Ray White Rd., 13280 Park Vista Blvd., and at Trinity Springs Middle School, 3350 Keller Hicks Rd.

Firewood

A moving start-up in Fort Worth will deliver firewood to families in Fort Worth or Dallas who are without power and are unable to leave to get supplies themselves. Fill out a form to request delivery at gozova.com/free-firewood.