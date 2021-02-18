Watauga warns conserving water is necessary as supply dwindles

Watauga declared a water emergency and issued a mandatory conservation alert Thursday afternoon.

The demand is exceeding the available water supply, the city said in a Facebook post.

People are asked to use water for cooking, flushing and drinking. However, residents should hold off on showers, baths, and using washing machines and dishwashers.

Watauga isn’t under a boil water notice, but that could change as neighboring city North Richland Hills issued a mandatory water conservation and boil water advisory.

Watauga buys its water from North Richland Hills, which in turn purchases it from Fort Worth.