Watauga warns conserving water is necessary as supply dwindles
Watauga declared a water emergency and issued a mandatory conservation alert Thursday afternoon.
The demand is exceeding the available water supply, the city said in a Facebook post.
People are asked to use water for cooking, flushing and drinking. However, residents should hold off on showers, baths, and using washing machines and dishwashers.
Watauga isn’t under a boil water notice, but that could change as neighboring city North Richland Hills issued a mandatory water conservation and boil water advisory.
Watauga buys its water from North Richland Hills, which in turn purchases it from Fort Worth.
