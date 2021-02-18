North Richland Hills warns residents to conserve, boil water

A mandatory water conservation and boil water advisory was issued Thursday afternoon for all North Richland Hills water customers.

North Richland Hills officials noted that it was possible the city could run out of water within 48 hours if customers fail to conserve.

The water emergency stems to a limited supply of water from Fort Worth and the Trinity River Authority. Power outage issues along with the large number of water main breaks in Fort Worth has severely limited water to North Richland Hills and other area cities.

Crews scrambled Thursday to repair almost 100 water main breaks in Fort Worth, and the pace was not slowing.

As of 6 a.m. Thursday, Fort Worth crews still had another 128 calls to verify throughout Fort Worth.

Since Sunday, Fort Worth has had 180 water main breaks with 91 repaired, Fort Worth officials said.

North Richland Hills officials said they could not guarantee continued water pressure, which affects the quality of water.

North Richland Hills customers should use water for emergency purposes such as drinking, cooking, flushing and other safety reasons. Residents also must boil water.

Residents should also stop dripping water at the faucets if they have heat in their home.

Officials in North Richland Hills also said residents should delay using showers, baths, washing machines and dishwashers until the water crisis ends.

If residents see any broken water lines in a neighborhood, call 817-427-6440.