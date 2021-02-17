Weather News

City of Kennedale says tap water must be boiled to rid it of bacteria before drinking

Tap water in Kennedale must be boiled before it is consumed because demand for water has caused a pressure drop, the city said on Wednesday.

People should boil water before washing their hands or face, brushing teeth or drinking.

Everyone using Kennedale tap water should follow the boil advisory, the city said, but children, seniors and people with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to bacteria.

Arlington Water Utilities, Kennedale’s water service provider, is working to restore water pressure in the distribution system, the city said. To be certain that harmful bacteria and other microbes are destroyed, boil water for drinking, cooking and ice making until it is rolling vigorously for five minutes.

