High winds, rain hit Tarrant as severe storms drub region; trees downed in Arlington

Heavy rain and high winds drubbed parts of North Texas Tuesday night as severe thunderstorms moved through the region.

Power lines and trees were down near East Pioneer Parkway and South Collins Street in Arlington, according to a weather spotter report to the National Weather Service.

Buildings were damaged and traffic lights malfunctioned in central Arlington, police said.

The weather service briefly issued a tornado warning for east-central Tarrant County and northwestern Dallas County.

Near Krum, in Denton County, the city’s fire department said there was a 65 mph wind gust about 8 p.m.

The weather service said that about 9 p.m., a severe thunderstorm that was capable of producing a tornado was located near Grand Prairie and was moving east at 45 mph.

Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter, the weather service said. Mobile homes may be damaged or destroyed and roofs, windows and vehicles could be damaged. Tree damage is likely.