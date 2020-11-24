Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth picked as home for transport aircraft

The U.S. Air Force has selected Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth as a main operating base for eight C-130J aircraft.

The Air Force anticipates that the transport planes will arrive in Fort Worth in late 2022 or early 2023, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said Tuesday. The 136th Airlift Wing of the Texas Air National Guard’s Fort Worth base will be one of six locations that will receive the new aircraft.

The C-130J incorporates technology that reduces manpower requirements, lowers operating and support costs and provides life-cycle cost savings over earlier C-130 models, Cornyn said. Compared to older C-130s, the J model climbs faster and higher, flies farther at a higher cruise speed and takes off and lands at a shorter distance, he said.

“It comes as no surprise that the airmen at NAS JRB Fort Worth are being put up to new challenges and receiving resources based on their incredibly capable track record,” Cornyn wrote in a statement. “I commend the Department of Defense for recognizing the success of the Texas men and women who serve.”