At gunpoint, three boys attempt to rob ice cream vendor in south Fort Worth, police say

Three youths attempted to rob an ice cream man on Tuesday afternoon in south Fort Worth, police said.

At least one of the boys pointed a gun at the vendor about 2:45 p.m. outdoors in the 5100 block of Hawkeye Court, police said.

The suspects ran from police officers. After a brief foot chase, each of them was taken into custody, police said.

Police did not on Tuesday night release the suspects’ ages.

