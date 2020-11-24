Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

At gunpoint, three boys attempt to rob ice cream vendor in south Fort Worth, police say

Three youths attempted to rob an ice cream man on Tuesday afternoon in south Fort Worth, police said.

At least one of the boys pointed a gun at the vendor about 2:45 p.m. outdoors in the 5100 block of Hawkeye Court, police said.

The suspects ran from police officers. After a brief foot chase, each of them was taken into custody, police said.

Police did not on Tuesday night release the suspects’ ages.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Emerson Clarridge
Emerson Clarridge
Emerson Clarridge covers crime and other breaking news for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He works evenings and reports on law enforcement affairs in Tarrant County. He previously was a reporter at the Omaha World-Herald and the Observer-Dispatch in Utica, New York.
  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service