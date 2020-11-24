Man heard voices as he stabbed parents in their North Richland Hills home, reports say

A North Richland Hills man who told authorities he was hearing voices has been charged with attacking and stabbing his parents last week in the family’s North Richland Hills home.

Galen Patrick Street, 23, also told authorities he does not recall the alleged attack on Nov. 16, according to court documents.

Street was charged Thursday with two counts of aggravated assault of a family member with a weapon in the incident.

The North Richland Hills man was in the Tarrant County Jail on Tuesday with no bond set.

His parents survived the attack, North Richland Hills police said.

A motion was filed Monday for Street to be examined to determine if he is competent to stand trial.

Street is a diagnosed schizophrenic and he was off his medications at the time of the alleged attack, according to Tarrant County criminal court records.

North Richland Hills police arrested Street shortly after the alleged incident on Nov. 16.

Patrol officers responded to the call about 6 p.m. Nov. 16 in the 5500 block of Dublin Court.

Police were told that there had been a family violence incident.

Once they arrived, police found the parents suffering from injuries.

North Richland Hills police did not provide any details on the attack.

A criminal complaint filed in the case indicated that Galen Street is accused of stabbing his father in the eye with a knife. The complaint did not give details on the injuries to his mother.

His parents were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, North Richland Hills police said.