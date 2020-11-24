Man repeatedly stabbed his father with knife in North Texas home, police say

A 32-year-old man walked into his parents’ bedroom and repeatedly stabbed his father, who was in bed asleep, Garland police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital early Monday in critical condition. He was in stable condition Tuesday, Garland police said.

The suspect was arrested without incident in the Garland home just minutes after the attack.

Garland police identified the suspect as Ronald Kennedy Jr. He was in the Garland Jail on Tuesday and faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Garland police responded to a domestic disturbance call about 4 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of High Meadow Drive.

When they arrived, police found a man with life-threatening injuries in the home.

Garland police learned that the victim had been asleep with his wife when his son entered the bedroom, armed with a knife.

At some point, the suspect attacked his father. Garland detectives were told that Ronald Kennedy Jr. was suffering a mental health crisis at the time of the stabbing.

After the attack, the suspect went into a bathroom, still armed with a knife. Officers encountered the suspect and took him into custody without incident.

