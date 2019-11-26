Rain showers, chilly temperatures in Thanksgiving forecast for Dallas-Fort Worth area

Skies across North Texas will be drab and the ground a bit wet Thursday as people run in turkey trots, sit down to dinner and play and watch football.

Cool air was to arrive Tuesday night in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area. Rain showers are forecast for Wednesday and Thursday.

“Chilly and rainy is what Thanksgiving looks like at this point,” said Matt Bishop, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth.

High temperatures in Fort Worth on Wednesday and Thursday are to be in the low 50s, Bishop said.

Temperatures will warm up to the 70s on Friday, but rain will continue, with thunderstorms possible.

While none of the weather in Fort Worth was forecast to be severe on Wednesday and Thursday, snow in the Great Plains and precipitation on the coasts will likely cause air travel delays.

Skies are expected to clear by Saturday.