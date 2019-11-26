Crime
Family’s home burns down days before Thanksgiving in Fort Worth
A family of three was displaced days before Thanksgiving when their house burned down in Fort Worth on Tuesday afternoon.
The fire started at about 11:15 a.m. in the 8700 block of Golden Sunset Trail, where firefighters found heavy fire in the garage and attic of the two-story house, fire department spokesman Mike Drivdahl said.
The roof of the house was already compromised and firefighters had to get out of the house.
At 12:15 p.m., crews were working on extinguishing the fire from outside the home.
No one was injured in the fire, but the house may be a total loss, Drivdahl said.
