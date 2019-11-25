Person shot during robbery near downtown Fort Worth; police searching for suspect

Victims in two separate Fort Worth homicides have been identified by authorities.

A person shot another while trying to rob them in Fort Worth, police said.

Police were searching for the suspect, who they say approached another person and demanded money in the 1000 block of Bessie Street in Historic Southside. The person said no, and the two started struggling, Fort Worth police officer Ivan Gomez said.

The suspect pulled out a gun and fired, hitting the person underneath the eye. The person was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition, Gomez said.

The suspect had not been arrested as of Monday night.

