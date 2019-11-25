Fort Worth police search for man who mugged woman, hit her with gun outside grocery

Police are asking for help to identify a man who hit an older woman in the head with a gun and stole her money in Fort Worth.

Fort Worth police said the man approached the woman while she was loading groceries into her car at 7:15 p.m. on Nov. 19 at WinCo Foods on Crowley Road.

He demanded her car keys, and she told him no. The man hit her on the head with a handgun and took money from her purse, police said in a Facebook post.

A witness tried to stop the man, but he told the person he had a gun and the witness backed off. The man ran away on foot.

The robber was described as being in his late teens or early 20s, police said. Anyone who recognizes the man can call police at 817-392-4382.