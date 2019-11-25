Two arrested after shooting at Fort Worth apartment complex, police say

Police arrested two people after a shooting in east Fort Worth on Monday, police said.

At about noon Monday, officers responded to the Reserve at Bellevue apartments on Ederville Road where tenants reported shots were being fired.

Earlier Monday, two people got into a verbal argument and threatened one another, Fort Worth officer Ivan Gomez said. At noon, one of the people returned to the apartment, and the second person shot at them.

No one was hurt during the shooting, although a car window and apartment window were shot out. The gun was identified as a stolen weapon, police said.

Officers cleared the apartment that was damaged and took both people into custody, Gomez said.

Their names and charges weren’t immediately released.