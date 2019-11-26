Thief wearing frown-face logo beanie stole baby Jesus, manger from yard, sheriff says

This was a holy theft.

Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler said Tuesday that an unknown woman stole a baby Jesus figurine and manger on Saturday evening from the front yard of a Parker County home.

The woman, wearing a black beanie hat with a frown-face logo, took the Jesus figurine and manger just hours after the homeowners had set up the Christmas decorations at their house in the 100 block of Miramar Circle.

“This is almost incomprehensible to us in this day and age,” Fowler said in a statement released Tuesday. “We are perplexed at the reasoning behind the theft.”

But crime was captured on a home video security system. The video showed the young woman walking up to the scene on the front lawn of the victims’ home.

The woman can be seen with her cell phone light on, kneeling down, and then taking the baby Jesus and manger.

The homeowners told investigators that perhaps, “the suspect needed Jesus more than we do.”

The woman is described as about 20 to 30 years old with a petite frame. During the theft she was wearing red-and-white checkered Vans brand shoes. Her shoe impression was taken from the scene, and it was about a size 7.

She was wearing black yoga pants and a black hooded jacket with a white moth graphic design on the front.

The woman appeared to be wearing black face paint under her eyes, black fingernail polish, false eyelashes and gold hoop earrings. She had medium-length auburn hair that possibly could be dyed.

Anyone with information should call Parker County Crime Stoppers at 817-599-5555.