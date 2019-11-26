Arlington man accused of firing his weapon into the air. He now faces seven charges

A 26-year-old Arlington man is accused of firing his weapon into the air.

Jacob Thomas now faces seven charges in the incident.

Thomas was arrested last week after Arlington police responded to a shooting call in the 1400 block of Nandina Drive in Arlington.

He remained in the Tarrant County Jail in Fort Worth on Tuesday in lieu of $45,250 bail.

Arlington police found that no one was injured in the shooting.

They located a suspect and through their investigation were able to make an arrest and charge him with 7 different offenses.



But Thomas was taken into custody and police seized a weapon, marijuana and an undisclosed amount of cash. Drugs confiscated from Thomas included marijuana, methamphetamine, THC oil, cocaine and Alprazolam, Arlington police said.

Thomas faces charges of discharge of a firearm, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substances, and three separate charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.