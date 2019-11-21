Traffic stop leads to discovery of nearly 1,000 pounds of marijuana in Collin County

One person was arrested in Collin County on Monday after a traffic stop of a recreational vehicle ended in officers discovering nearly 1,000 pounds of marijuana packed away inside, according to authorities.

The name of the individual who was arrested wasn’t released, and the Collin County Sheriff’s Office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Members of the North Texas Sheriff’s Criminal Interdiction Unit stopped the RV around 3 p.m. Monday, according to a press release from the unit. One of the deputies reportedly suspected there was illegal activity going on inside.

The driver consented to a search, the release states, and deputies found about 976 pounds of marijuana and more than 2,000 dosage units of THC concentrate vaping cartridges. A photo shared on Twitter by the Collin County Sheriff’s Office shows several large black bags sitting outside of the vehicle after the bust.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Another photo shows dozens of vacuum-sealed bags with marijuana inside piled high on the ground.

The contraband came from California, the release states, and had a final destination of Georgia.

The criminal interdiction unit was formed in 2017 after sheriffs from several counties, including Collin and Tarrant, formulated a plan to stem the flow of drugs and human trafficking victims across open highways and interstates, according to the release. The eight-agency initiative, the release states, is the first of its kind in the U.S.