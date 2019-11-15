Man without pants went to homes asking for phone charger, Arlington police say

A man who walked up to Arlington police wearing just a jacket and no pants in near freezing temperatures in an Arlington neighborhood was in custody Friday and faces a charge of driving while intoxicated.

A man had been going to residences asking for a phone charger Wednesday night in that Arlington neighborhood. One homeowner told Arlington police when they arrived that the man was naked.

Arlington police identified the suspect as Walied Taha, 27, of Irving.

Arlington police responded to a call about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 4800 block of Hollow Tree Court in Arlington, where a resident reported a man knocking on people’s doors.

While they were searching for him, Arlington police came across a parked vehicle that was blocking a roadway near Waxwing Drive.

At that time, Arlington police saw a man wearing a jacket, tennis shoes and no pants walk up to them. He was later identified as Walied Taha. He told officers he owned the vehicle, according to police.

Officers performed a series of sobriety tests on Taha and he was later arrested.

Taha was in the Tarrant County Jail on Friday, facing a DWI charge and a drug possession charge out of Euless.