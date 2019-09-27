This was a catfight, kind of. North Texas man accused of punching neighbor over a cat

Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 11 Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

A 20-year-old Springtown man faces an assault charge after authorities say he put his neighbor in a headlock and repeatedly punched him over a cat.

The feline belonged to the suspect’s mother.

Cameron Braun was booked into the Parker County Jail on Wednesday and released after posting $500 bail.

The incident occurred Sept. 13 in the 200 block of E. Arbor Court in Springtown.

A probable cause warrant gave this brief account of the incident:

Deputies with the Parker County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to an assault call.

A man advised deputies he had caught a cat in a trap next to his home. As he was retrieving the trap, his neighbor confronted him, saying the cat belonged to her.

The man advised her that she needed to keep her cat off his property.

The woman went back in her home and awakened her son, who was later identified as Cameron Braun.

The woman told deputies her neighbor refused to release her cat. Her son came out and tried to take the trap away.

Braun’s mother said her son put her neighbor in a headlock and pulled him to the ground. Braun also gave the same statement to deputies, according to the warrant.

The neighbor told deputies that Braun put him in a headlock and punched him several times, according to the warrant.

Deputies observed redness and scratches similar to road rash on the back side of the neighbor’s left shoulder.

No information was released on the cat.