Here’s what to expect for your morning commute Tuesday. Hint: It’s going to be cold.

Honestly, if you can stay home Tuesday morning, you should.

Tuesday morning, especially around the time of most people’s morning commute, is going to be unpleasant, weather-wise. Temperatures will be in the mid 20s, National Weather Service meteorologist Monique Sellers said.

But Tuesday morning will at least be less windy than Monday afternoon and evening, where wind gusts up to 45 mph were producing a wind chill of 11 to 12 degrees. On Tuesday, the wind will die down from 10 to 15 mph in the morning to 5 to 10 mph by afternoon, Sellers said.

“It’s going to be kind of a wake-up call for everybody,” Sellers said of Tuesday’s weather.

Mother Nature’s “wake-up call” will include a little drizzle of rain, but luckily the ground is warm enough that it probably will not freeze over on roadways. Sellers said bridges and overpasses may be a little slick, but there should not be any ice build-up or major problems on the roads.

However, the Texas Department of Transportation was still taking every precaution on Monday.

Val Lopez, a spokesman for TxDOT, said crews have been putting brine — a mixture of water and salt — on bridges and overpasses throughout the day. They finished up before afternoon rush hour Monday.

While the forecast does not currently include much precipitation, Lopez said, anytime there is water on the roads coupled with plunging temperatures, “that’s cause for concern.”

TxDOT crews will be on standby Monday night and Tuesday morning to monitor the roadways, Lopez said. Drivers can do their part by driving safely or delaying travel plans to later in the day.