Temp could drop to 38 Friday morning, weather service says. Next week, it could hit 25.

A cold front moved into the Dallas-Fort Worth region Thursday morning, bringing light rain expected to be finished by evening and a gradual cooling expected to continue.

The temperature was around 64 degrees at 5 a.m. Thursday but has been dropping at an incremental pace with each hour, hitting 43 by 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. It could dip as low as around 38 in the early hours of Friday, the forecast indicates.

The high Friday is only expected to reach about 52. Before sunrise on Saturday — typically the coldest time of any day — the low is again forecast to be near 38, according to the weather service.

And though temperatures are forecast return to the 70s this weekend, the cold is expected to return with a vengeance Monday, with plunging temperatures that could fall below freezing.

The low early Tuesday morning is forecast to be around 26. The low early Wednesday morning is forecast to be around 25.

“This weekend’s going to be really nice. Conditions are going to change big time on Monday and certainly into Tuesday,” said Lamont Bain, a weather service meteorologist. “The important message is don’t think this pleasant weather’s going to stick around for the week.”

The region saw its first freeze of the season Halloween night into the next morning, Bain said, and people should expect unseasonably cold temperatures to continue in the days ahead.

The cold front Thursday moved into the area in the morning, causing winds to transition around 5 a.m. from coming from the south to coming from the north, Bain said. Light rain was first reported at DFW Airport around 3 a.m., he said, and it continued through the morning and into the afternoon.

The rain shouldn’t pick up intensity and is expected to taper off by Thursday evening, he said. There’s no chance of rain after 6 p.m.

Temperatures began falling Thursday with the cold front, and temperatures predicated for Friday and early morning Saturday are well below averages, Bain said. For instance, the average low at DFW Airport for Friday is 49, compared to the anticipated low of 38.

But warmer winds and temperatures are expected to return to the region throughout Saturday, according to the weather service. The high Saturday is expected to reach around 66 degrees and the high Sunday is expected to reach around 71 degrees.

But cooler temperatures are expected to return Monday and drop throughout the day, Bain said.

“By the time people head home from work or school on Monday,” he said, “they’re going to notice a pretty large change in terms of the temperatures.”

Weather service records show the record low at DFW Airport for Tuesday is 21 degrees, set in 1911, and the predicted low of around 26 would be close. The record low for Wednesday is also 21 degrees, set in 1907, compared to the predicted low of 25.

Bain noted those possible lows are “within striking distance” and anything can happen.