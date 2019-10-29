Brrrr. Record low temperatures possible this week

Better bundle up.

North Texas could set record low temperatures this week.

There will be multiple nights where the temperatures will dip just below freezing, said Monique Sellers, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

The high temperature on Wednesday is expected to be in the low 60s, but by early Thursday morning, it likely will freeze for the first time this season, Sellers said.

But Sellers didn’t think the temperature would reach the record low of 29, set in 1993.

But Friday’s record low of 31, set in 1906, could be in jeopardy, Sellers said.

The good news is that the rain should stop before freezing temperatures arrive.

“We are not looking at a hard freeze or bad road conditions,” Sellers said.

And temperature should warm to the 70s by Monday — until the next cold front, she said.

Even though the freezes that might occur this week are expected to be minor, weather officials encourage Texans to follow the four p’s: Make sure pipes, pets, people and plants stay warm.

Here’s a look at a few DFW freeze facts, according to the National Weather Service:

▪ Average date of the first freeze: Nov. 22.

▪ Average date of the last freeze: March 12.

▪ Earliest freeze: Oct. 22, 1898, when the temperate hit 31.

▪ Latest freeze: April 13, 1957, when the temperature hit 30 degrees, and April 13, 1997, when it was 32 degrees.