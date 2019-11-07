Michael Bublé concert coming to Dickies Arena in April. Tickets go on sale Nov. 18

Tickets for singer Michael Bublé’s Fort Worth concert at Dickies Arena will go on sale for the general public at 10 a.m. Nov. 18 at Ticketmaster.com.

Pre-sale tickets for the April 4 show are also available, according to the Ticketmaster website.

Bublé’s 2019 world tour included 82 shows with more than 1.2 million people in attendance, and his 2020 North American tour promises to be even bigger.

Bublé has completed five sold-out world tours, won four Grammy Awards, and sold more than 60 million records, according to a news release.

Bublé also released a new version of the holiday single “White Christmas” on Nov. 1. His “Christmas” album streamed over 1 billion times around the world last year and is the most played Christmas album in the world, according to the press release.

Dickies Arena, which opened in October, is a 14,000-seat multipurpose arena within the Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth, and is located at 1911 Montgomery Street.