Some serious cold weather headed to North Texas with wind chill readings as low as 9

An Arctic front packing strong north winds, very cold temperatures and light rain is headed to North Texas on Monday, forcing residents to find their coats and gloves.

A wind advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday for North Texas as north winds should be 25 to 35 mph with gusts between 40 to 45 mph.

There’s a 40 percent chance of light rain Monday, but forecasters say it should dry out before freezing temperatures arrive.

The cold front also is creating major problems in other parts of the country with snow, ice and very cold temperatures.

Due to forecasted weather conditions, service to some cities may be disrupted through today, Monday, November 11. Check your flight status and explore rebooking options: https://t.co/3WPK5UtG9O pic.twitter.com/U2JfYQV5qQ — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) November 11, 2019

All this arrives a day after temperatures were in the 70s in Fort Worth on Sunday, and the temperatures were in the lower 60s at 7 a.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth.

Temperatures will drop to the upper 40s by noon Monday.

“We should see freezing temperatures by 9 to 10 p.m. Monday,” said meteorologist Sarah Barnes at the NWS office in Fort Worth on Monday.

North Texans will wake up Tuesday morning to temperatures in the mid-20s with wind chills in the single digits. The high on Tuesday should be in the lower 40s.

These will be the lowest temperatures in North Texas since March.

MedStar officials advised following these guidelines in the cold temperatures:

▪ Limit your time outdoors.

▪ Do not ignore shivering. It’s an important first sign that the body is losing heat. Persistent shivering is a signal to return indoors.

▪ Stay dry, and if you become wet, remove wet clothing immediately.

▪ Be aware of the wind chill factor.

▪ Wear cold-weather clothing such as gloves/mittens, hats, scarves and snow boots. Dress in several layers of loose-fitting clothing, and cover your face and mouth if possible.

BIG BRRRRR changes the next 36 hours North Texas! Follow these tips to help prevent cold weather medical issues the next few days! https://t.co/fUBEYCGSLQ pic.twitter.com/63ix08E9Fz — MedStar EMS Alerts (@MedStarEMSInfo) November 11, 2019

“The north winds will still be strong on Tuesday morning, giving us those low wind chills,” Barnes said.

Cold temperatures will stiick around on Wednesday morning. The low temperature in Fort Worth should be at 25 on Wednesday, but the winds will be light and from the south.

It won’t be as cold on Thursday or Friday. Morning temperatures will be in the mid-30s and daytime temperatures will be in the upper 50s.