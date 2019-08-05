El Paso death toll rises to 21, police department says

El Paso shooting: “We will seek the death penalty” El Paso, Texas, authorities outline the charges they are considering filing against the 21-year-old man suspected in Saturday's mass shooting at a Walmart. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK El Paso, Texas, authorities outline the charges they are considering filing against the 21-year-old man suspected in Saturday's mass shooting at a Walmart.

The number of victims who have died after a mass shooting in El Paso on Saturday has risen to 21, according to police.

“Sad to report that the number of fatalities increased by one. Victim passed early this morning at the hospital,” El Paso police said on Twitter just after 10:30 a.m. Monday.

The police department hasn’t released a list of victims, but some family members and friends have been identifying those who were killed or injured.

They include an 86-year-old grandmother who was killed shortly after getting off the phone with one of her sons, a 63-year-old man who shielded his wife and granddaughter from gunfire, a 15-year-old boy preparing for his first day at school and two sets of parents.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Federal authorities are pursuing a domestic terrorism case against the man accused of the massacre.

Patrick Wood Crusius, 21, of Allen, was booked on a charge of capital murder Sunday by the El Paso Police Department. Crusius laid down his gun and surrendered to officers near the scene of Saturday’s shooting at a Walmart, police said.

El Paso District Attorney Jaime Esparza said prosecutors will seek the death penalty.

FBI investigators are conducting all their interviews in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and have not found any evidence that Crusius had connections in El Paso, special agent Jeanette Harper said at a press conference at 5 p.m. Sunday.

Harper said they believe Crusius was acting alone and do not suspect he had accomplices.

Authorities were investigating the possibility the shooting was a hate crime because of a racist, anti-immigrant screed posted online shortly before the shooting. In the manifesto, the author, believed to be the gunman, said the attack was “a response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas.”