Police officer critically injured after being hit by car, Flower Mound man arrested

A man accused of hitting a San Marcos police officer with his car is from Flower Mound, according to police.

Officer Claudia Cormier was hit by a Ford Expedition that was being driven by Neil Sheehan, 58, of Flower Mound, just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 35, the San Marcos Police Department said.

Cormier had been sent to the address for a call about items blocking the roadway. She was just north of the McCarty Overpass near the 202 mile marker, police said.

After she arrived, dispatchers started to receive calls that an officer had been hit by a vehicle in that same area. She was found with severe, life-threatening injures, police said.

Cormier was taken to the hospital and went into emergency surgery. She is expected to have more surgeries, police said on Sunday morning.

Troopers who responded to the scene arrested Sheehan on a charge of intoxication assault on a public servant and failure to slow causing serious bodily injury.

A warrant for his blood was obtained and results are pending. Sheehan is being held in the Hays County Jail.