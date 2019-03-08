Another $1 million scratch-off lottery ticket was sold in North Texas

A South Texan is now a millionaire, after buying a scratch-off lottery ticket in North Texas.

The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, is from Riviera, a small Kleberg County community southeast of Corpus Christi.

He or she bought the $20 Instant Millionaire ticket in North Texas — at Love’s Travel Stop #299, 1701 S. Highway 75, in the Collin County city of Anna.

This was the 14th $1 million prize to be claimed in this scratch off game, Texas Lottery officials announced Friday.

Three of ticket’s 10 $2.5 million prizes have been won.

The overall odds of winning a prize in this game are one in 3.20, according to lottery officials.

Several other million dollar scratch off lottery tickets have been sold in North Texas this year. And more than a half-dozen North Texans became millionaires through the Texas Lottery last year.

A state law that went into effect in 2017 lets Texans who claim lottery prizes worth $1 million or more remain anonymous.

The first Texas Lottery tickets were sold in 1992.