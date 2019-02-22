Fort Worth resident scratches lottery ticket, pockets $5 million prize

A Fort Worth resident bought a scratch off lottery ticket and now is a millionaire.

The winner, who bought a $50 200X The Cash ticket, cashed it in for the top prize of $5 million, Texas Lottery officials announced Friday.

He or she has chosen to remain anonymous.

But the winner bought the ticket at the Eagle Mountain Trading Post, 9595 Boat Club Road, in Fort Worth.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram

This is the third big lottery win claimed by a Tarrant County resident this year.

And it was the second of three top $5 million prizes to be claimed in this game, according to the lottery commission.

The overall odds of winning any prize on this ticket is 1 in 3.33.

More than a half-dozen North Texans became millionaires through the Texas Lottery last year.

The names of those winners aren’t public because of a 2017 state law that lets Texans who claim lottery prizes worth $1 million or more remain anonymous.

The first Texas Lottery tickets were sold in 1992.