Fort Worth resident scratches lottery ticket, pockets $5 million prize

By Anna M. Tinsley

February 22, 2019 10:49 AM

A Fort Worth resident bought a scratch off lottery ticket and now is a millionaire.

The winner, who bought a $50 200X The Cash ticket, cashed it in for the top prize of $5 million, Texas Lottery officials announced Friday.

He or she has chosen to remain anonymous.

But the winner bought the ticket at the Eagle Mountain Trading Post, 9595 Boat Club Road, in Fort Worth.

This is the third big lottery win claimed by a Tarrant County resident this year.

And it was the second of three top $5 million prizes to be claimed in this game, according to the lottery commission.

The overall odds of winning any prize on this ticket is 1 in 3.33.

More than a half-dozen North Texans became millionaires through the Texas Lottery last year.

The names of those winners aren’t public because of a 2017 state law that lets Texans who claim lottery prizes worth $1 million or more remain anonymous.

The first Texas Lottery tickets were sold in 1992.

It's not that you're not lucky, just that you haven't been lucky... yet. Take a trip down memory lane and watch the Texas Lottery's very first drawing on November 14, 1992.

Anna M. Tinsley

Anna M. Tinsley grew up in a journalism family and has been a reporter for the Star-Telegram since 2001. She has covered the Texas Legislature and politics for more than two decades and has won multiple awards for political reporting, most recently a third place from APME for deadline writing. She is a Baylor University graduate.

