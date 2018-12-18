These seven scratch off Texas lottery tickets still offer big payouts

With a little luck, some Texans might have a really good holiday season this year.

There are dozens of scratch off tickets sold by the Texas Lottery that still have unclaimed top prizes ranging from $100,000 to $3 million.

Those tickets sell for anywhere from $5 to $50.

If you’re thinking of buying a gift for someone — or yourself — here’s a look at some of the scratch off tickets with the biggest yet-to-be claimed top prizes:

▪ $100 Million Texas Riches. Five of the 10 top prizes of $1 million have been claimed. Ticket cost: $20.

▪ $200 Million Cash Explosion. One of the top eight prizes of $1 million have been claimed. Ticket cost: $10.

▪ $200 Million Payout. Eight of the top ten prizes of $1 million have been claimed. Ticket cost: $10.

▪ $500,000,000 Cash. Four of the top ten prizes of $2.5 million have been claimed. Ticket cost: $20.

▪ $750 Million Winner’s Circle. Two of the top 12 prizes of $3 million have been claimed. Ticket cost: $30.

▪ 200X The Cash. One of the top three prizes of $5 million have been claimed. Ticket cost: $50.

▪ Ultimate 7’s. Two of the top three prizes of $4.777 million have been claimed. Ticket cost: $50.

For a complete list of scratch off tickets with unclaimed prizes, go online to the Texas Lottery website at txlottery.org.

Since the Texas Lottery began in 1992, more than $28 billion has been generated in revenue for the state, including more than $22 billion for Texas public education and more than $102 million for Texas veterans, state records show.