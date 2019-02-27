Texas

North Texan walks away with $3 million after scratching off a lottery ticket

By Anna M. Tinsley

February 27, 2019 11:17 AM

The winning ticket
The winning ticket
The winning ticket






A Mesquite resident is the state’s newest millionaire, after cashing in a winning scratch-off lottery ticket.

The winner bought a $30 300X ticket and ended up claiming a $3 million prize, Texas Lottery officials announced Wednesday.

He or she has chosen to remain anonymous.

The winner bought the ticket at One Stop Food, 1433 S. Belt Line Road in Mesquite.

This is the fourth big lottery win claimed by a North Texas resident this year.

And it was the first of three top $3 million prizes to be claimed in this game, according to the lottery commission.

The overall odds of winning any prize on this ticket is 1 in 3.86.

More than a half-dozen North Texans became millionaires through the Texas Lottery last year.

The names of those winners aren’t public because of a 2017 state law that lets Texans who claim lottery prizes worth $1 million or more remain anonymous.

The first Texas Lottery tickets were sold in 1992.

It's not that you're not lucky, just that you haven't been lucky... yet. Take a trip down memory lane and watch the Texas Lottery's very first drawing on November 14, 1992.

By



Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

HOMEPAGE

texas

texas

arlington

Anna M. Tinsley

Anna M. Tinsley grew up in a journalism family and has been a reporter for the Star-Telegram since 2001. She has covered the Texas Legislature and politics for more than two decades and has won multiple awards for political reporting, most recently a third place from APME for deadline writing. She is a Baylor University graduate.

  Comments  