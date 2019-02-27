North Texan walks away with $3 million after scratching off a lottery ticket

A Mesquite resident is the state’s newest millionaire, after cashing in a winning scratch-off lottery ticket.

The winner bought a $30 300X ticket and ended up claiming a $3 million prize, Texas Lottery officials announced Wednesday.

He or she has chosen to remain anonymous.

The winner bought the ticket at One Stop Food, 1433 S. Belt Line Road in Mesquite.

This is the fourth big lottery win claimed by a North Texas resident this year.

And it was the first of three top $3 million prizes to be claimed in this game, according to the lottery commission.

The overall odds of winning any prize on this ticket is 1 in 3.86.

More than a half-dozen North Texans became millionaires through the Texas Lottery last year.

The names of those winners aren’t public because of a 2017 state law that lets Texans who claim lottery prizes worth $1 million or more remain anonymous.

The first Texas Lottery tickets were sold in 1992.