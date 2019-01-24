Texas

A second North Texan claims $1 million prize this year from the Texas Lottery

By Anna M. Tinsley

January 24, 2019 10:36 AM

A Mansfield resident is the latest $1 million lottery winner after scratching off a $500,000,000 Cash ticket.
A Mansfield resident is the latest $1 million lottery winner after scratching off a $500,000,000 Cash ticket.
A Mansfield resident is the latest $1 million lottery winner after scratching off a $500,000,000 Cash ticket.

A Mansfield resident bought a scratch-off ticket that ended up making him or her the state’s newest millionaire.

The lottery winner, who chose to stay anonymous, recently bought a $500,000,000 Cash game ticket at the 7-Eleven Convenience Store at 1665 E. Broad St. in Mansfield.

Texas Lottery officials announced that the winner recently claimed his or her prize of $1 million.

This was the 17th of 40 “second-tier prizes” worth $1 million claimed in this $20 scratch-off game. Five other people have claimed the top $2.5 million prizes offered through this scratch-off game.

The overall odds of winning a prize in this game are 1 in 2.76, according to lottery officials.

This is the second big lottery win claimed by a North Texan this year.

The first was another $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket, the $20 Million Dollar Loteria ticket, bought in Arlington at MMTJ Food Store, 2501 E. Arkansas Lane, in Arlington.

More than a half-dozen North Texans became millionaires through the Texas Lottery last year.

A state law that went into effect in 2017 lets Texans who claim lottery prizes worth $1 million or more remain anonymous.

The first Texas Lottery tickets were sold in 1992.

It's not that you're not lucky, just that you haven't been lucky... yet. Take a trip down memory lane and watch the Texas Lottery's very first drawing on November 14, 1992.

By

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

arlington

texas

local

Anna M. Tinsley

Anna M. Tinsley grew up in a journalism family and has been a reporter for the Star-Telegram since 2001. She has covered the Texas Legislature and politics for more than two decades and has won multiple awards for political reporting, most recently a third place from APME for deadline writing. She is a Baylor University graduate.

  Comments  