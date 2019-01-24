A second North Texan claims $1 million prize this year from the Texas Lottery

A Mansfield resident bought a scratch-off ticket that ended up making him or her the state’s newest millionaire.

The lottery winner, who chose to stay anonymous, recently bought a $500,000,000 Cash game ticket at the 7-Eleven Convenience Store at 1665 E. Broad St. in Mansfield.

Texas Lottery officials announced that the winner recently claimed his or her prize of $1 million.

This was the 17th of 40 “second-tier prizes” worth $1 million claimed in this $20 scratch-off game. Five other people have claimed the top $2.5 million prizes offered through this scratch-off game.

The overall odds of winning a prize in this game are 1 in 2.76, according to lottery officials.

This is the second big lottery win claimed by a North Texan this year.

The first was another $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket, the $20 Million Dollar Loteria ticket, bought in Arlington at MMTJ Food Store, 2501 E. Arkansas Lane, in Arlington.

More than a half-dozen North Texans became millionaires through the Texas Lottery last year.

A state law that went into effect in 2017 lets Texans who claim lottery prizes worth $1 million or more remain anonymous.

The first Texas Lottery tickets were sold in 1992.