Arlington

North Texan cashes in lottery scratch-off ticket and walks away with $1 million

By Anna M. Tinsley

January 16, 2019 11:18 AM

It’s been 25 years and you still haven’t won the Texas Lottery? Watch the first drawing in 1992

It's not that you're not lucky, just that you haven't been lucky... yet. Take a trip down memory lane and watch the Texas Lottery's very first drawing on November 14, 1992.
By
Up Next
It's not that you're not lucky, just that you haven't been lucky... yet. Take a trip down memory lane and watch the Texas Lottery's very first drawing on November 14, 1992.
By
Arlington

An Arlington resident started out the New Year with a big bang.

The winner, who bought a $20 Million Dollar Loteria scratch-off ticket, ended up cashing out with $1 million, the Texas Lottery announced Wednesday.

He or she has chosen to remain anonymous. But whoever it was bought the ticket at MMTJ Food Store, 2501 E. Arkansas Lane in Arlington.

This is the first big lottery win claimed by a North Texan this year.

But this was the second $1 million prize claimed from this scratch-off game, according to a statement from the lottery.

The overall odds of winning any prize on this ticket is 1 in 3.31.

More than a half-dozen North Texans became millionaires through the Texas Lottery last year.

A state law that went into effect in 2017 lets Texans who claim lottery prizes worth $1 million or more remain anonymous.

The first Texas Lottery tickets were sold in 1992.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

texas

local

texas

fort-worth

Anna M. Tinsley

Anna M. Tinsley grew up in a journalism family and has been a reporter for the Star-Telegram since 2001. She has covered the Texas Legislature and politics for more than two decades and has won multiple awards for political reporting, most recently a third place from APME for deadline writing. She is a Baylor University graduate.

  Comments  