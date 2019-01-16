North Texan cashes in lottery scratch-off ticket and walks away with $1 million

An Arlington resident started out the New Year with a big bang.

The winner, who bought a $20 Million Dollar Loteria scratch-off ticket, ended up cashing out with $1 million, the Texas Lottery announced Wednesday.

He or she has chosen to remain anonymous. But whoever it was bought the ticket at MMTJ Food Store, 2501 E. Arkansas Lane in Arlington.

This is the first big lottery win claimed by a North Texan this year.

But this was the second $1 million prize claimed from this scratch-off game, according to a statement from the lottery.

The overall odds of winning any prize on this ticket is 1 in 3.31.

More than a half-dozen North Texans became millionaires through the Texas Lottery last year.

A state law that went into effect in 2017 lets Texans who claim lottery prizes worth $1 million or more remain anonymous.

The first Texas Lottery tickets were sold in 1992.