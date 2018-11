The Anna Police Department in Collin County is investigating after human remains were found in a creek on Wednesday morning.

The remains were found north of Taylor Boulevard east of U.S. 75, the department said.

“There is no active threat to the community,” the department said on Twitter.

No other information was released.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Officers are working an active scene where human remains have been located in a creek north of Taylor Blvd in Anna. There is no active threat to the community. Media, all updates will be posted here. No additional information is available at this time. — Anna Texas Police (@AnnaTXpolice) November 7, 2018

This is a developing story that will be updated when we have more information.