Public’s help sought in solving a homicide that happened near a Fort Worth club

The Fort Worth Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a truck that was seen after an Oct. 6 homicide.
The victim in the case — identified as 39-year-old Aaron Reyna Hernandez — left the El Corral Club, in the 600 block of South Collard Street, on foot after playing pool. He was found on the pavement with a gunshot wound to his torso, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.
Surveillance video obtained from several different locations near where the homicide happened captured a white 4-door pickup truck driving in the area.
“The vehicle’s occupants may have been in a position to observe events related to the murder,” police said.
The vehicle of interest is a white 2005-08 Ford F-150 crew cab.
The lower quarter of the vehicle’s body is trimmed in a tan or gold color. The truck’s bed is covered by a white bed cover and the truck has chrome colored running boards, which are attached to the truck at bottom of the doors.
Anyone with information regarding this vehicle is asked to call 817-392-4339.
Comments