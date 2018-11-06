Man killed woman after she accused second woman of using ‘N-word,’ Dallas police say

A 55-year-old Dallas man was arrested after police say he fatally shot a woman who had been fighting with another woman in south Dallas on Monday evening.

The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. in the 3300 block of East Illinois Avenue.

Jimmie Tarrer and the woman — who was only identified as a “witness” in court documents — were on a plot of land that they own and were talking to each other when a woman walked by and accused the witness of calling her the “N-word,” according to an arrest affidavit.

The witness told police that the woman spun her around and cut her on her left eyebrow. Police believe the cut was caused by her own eyeglasses, the document says.

Tarrer told the witness to move away, and when she did, he shot the other woman once, the document says.

Tarrer then called 911 and told dispatchers that the woman he shot had a knife. Later, the witness told police that she didn’t see a knife. Tarrer then gave the woman CPR until rescuers arrived.

She was taken to the hospital and died at 8:33 p.m., the document says.

The Dallas Morning News identified the witness at Tarrer’s wife. Police have not identified the victim.

Tarrer was arrested on a charge of murder and is being held in the Dallas County Jail on a $200,000 bail, according to records.