Stabbing leads to lockdown at hospital, college. Corsicana police search for suspect

A stabbing investigation in Corsicana led to Thursday afternoon lockdowns at a nearby hospital and college, according to the Corsicana Police Department.

Officers were sent to the 400 block of North 40th Street just after 12:30 p.m. regarding a 25-year-old woman who had been stabbed in the neck.

Witnesses told police the suspect immediately ran out the back exit of the apartment complex.

Officers asked Navarro College, Navarro Regional Hospital and nearby nursing homes to go into lockdown mode.

Several law enforcement agencies searched the area for about two hours but didn’t find the suspect.

Investigators believe the suspect, 28-year-old Rico Devon Bradley, has left the area, police said. They say Bradley and the victim knew each other and had a relationship.

He is considered armed and dangerous. Bradley is a black man, 6 feet 5 inches tall with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and baggy blue jeans, police said.

Anyone with information or anyone who seens Bradley should call 911.