They broke up days ago. Now, she’s accused of stabbing his sister, threatening family

Rontia King and Franasco Vasquez-Mier had been dating, but he said they recently broke up.

So King arrived at his Parker County home early Sunday to discuss it.

It didn’t end well.

King is accused of repeatedly stabbing her ex-boyfriend’s sister early Sunday and then threatening to kill his entire family. The 19-year-old Grand Prairie woman fled before deputies with the Parker County Sheriff’s Office arrived, but she was taken into custody after a brief police pursuit.

She was free Wednesday after posting $30,000 bail.

The assault call came in about 12:10 a.m. Sunday from the 1400 block of Highland Circle in Springtown.

Uninvited, King showed up at her ex-boyfriend’s home and an argument ensued between them just outside his home.

His 21-year-old sister came outside and attempted to calm King down, according to an arrest warrant.

King told her they were going to fight and started swinging at her.





She threatened to kill his whole family, the warrant states.

At some point, King pulled out a knife and stabbed Vasquez-Mier’s sister three times, twice in the left arm and once in the abdomen, according to the warrant. The 21-year-old survived the attack.

After the stabbing, King jumped into her vehicle and fled. She was later stopped by officers in Azle after a brief police pursuit.

Authorities searched her vehicle and found a knife under the driver’s seat with bodily fluids believed to be from the victim, according to the warrant.

King faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest.