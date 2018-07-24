Man stabbed while trying to break up fight between women, Fort Worth police say

A 34-year-old man was arrested early Tuesday morning after Fort Worth police say he stabbed another man who was trying to break up a fight between two women.
The incident happened in the 2400 block of Roosevelt Avenue — near Northwest 25th Street — just after midnight.
Police said two women were fighting as two men looked on. One of the men tried to intervene, but a second man tried to stop him. That led to a fight between the two men, which ended with a 30-year-old man being stabbed.
The man’s injuries were not considered life-threatening.
Police records say Arturo Alvarez was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. A 22-year-old woman was arrested on warrants.
Comments