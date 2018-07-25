Matthew Shane Clements of Cresson has been arrested and faces a charge of animal cruelty after stabbing his dog in her head.
His dog went into heat, so he stabbed her in the head, sheriff’s deputies say

CRESSON

A man who authorities say stabbed his dog in the head after she went into heat has been arrested and faces a charge of animal cruelty, the Parker County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday in a news release.

Matthew Shane Clements, 30, was holding an alcoholic beverage and exhibiting signs of intoxication when sheriff’s deputies arrived at his residence in the 100 block of Brook Drive at about 9 p.m. Monday, the sheriff’s office said.

His dog, a female brindle pit bull, was bleeding in the bathtub, the office said. He told deputies he “got mad because she is in heat.”

Clements told officers that he’d hit the dog on the head because she snapped at him, then went to the home of a neighbor and asked them to “call the cops because he had just put a knife through his dog’s head” and “tried to kill her.”

He later added, “that’s not right,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said the dog was whining and rubbing her head on the ground. They took her to an emergency veterinarian to treat a stab wound above her right eye, deputies said.

The vet told the sheriff’s office that the dog may not make a full recovery because the tip of the knife is lodged in her skull and it would require a life-threatening surgical procedure to remove it.

The dog is now in custody of Parker County and remains under veterinary care, the sheriff’s office said. Clements is incarcerated at Parker County Jail and no bond has been set.

