More than 660 new Texas laws go into effect September 1. Here’s what you need to know

More than 660 new Texas laws go into effect Wednesday. Bloomberg

More than 660 new Texas laws go into effect Wednesday, including ones that allow the permitless carry of handguns, restrict abortion access and change the Sunday hours for beer and wine sales.

The regular Texas legislative session ended in late May, but hundreds of the bills passed by lawmakers don’t start until Sept. 1. A full list of the laws is available on the Legislative Reference Library of Texas website.

Permitless carry

House Bill 1927 allows those who are 21 and older and not otherwise prohibited from having a gun to carry a handgun without a license. Previously, people were required to get a License to Carry, which involved providing fingerprints to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a criminal history background check and a course on Texas firearm laws and handling a gun.

Permitless carry, also referred to as “constitutional carry,” is not allowed for those convicted of certain misdemeanors in the past five years. The new law also increases penalties for felons who carry a gun illegally and requires DPS to develop a free online course on firearm safety and training.

Limiting access to abortions

Senate Bill 8 bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat has been detected, which typically happens around six weeks, often before pregnancy is known. The new law does not make exceptions for cases of rape or incest. There is an exception for medical emergencies.

Other states that have tried to enforce such laws have ended up in court and the laws have not gone into effect.

The bill is different from others in its enforcement: It allows citizens to bring civil action against a person who performs an abortion or aids in the performance of an abortion. An abortion patient could not have litigation brought against her under the bill, according to the legislation’s House sponsor.

Sunday alcohol sales

Cheers! House Bill 1518 allows for the sale of beer and wine starting at 10 a.m. on Sundays, two hours earlier than the old law. Liquor stores are still closed on Sundays. Another new law keeps in tact the pandemic-era practice of buying alcohol to-go. That law went into effect in May.

Critical Race Theory

House Bill 3979 deals with how public school educators teach current events, history and race. In signing the bill, Gov. Greg Abbott called it a “strong move to abolish critical race theory in Texas” but said “more must be done.” He has since added to a special legislative session agenda.

The version of the law that goes into effect Wednesday gives the State Board of Education until December 2022 to review and revise state social studies curriculum.

The bill includes amendments from House Democrats, including one that requires curriculum include the teaching the history of white supremacy and slavery, and the ways in which it is morally wrong. Supporters of the bill say it will ensure teachers don’t push a political ideology in classrooms, according to a bill analysis. Opponents believe it will limit students’ ability to critically analyze current events and history.

Star Spangled Banner bill

Senate Bill 4, the “Star Spangled Banner Protection Act,” bars a governmental entity from entering into a financial agreement with a professional sports team unless the team agrees to play the national anthem at the start of home games.

The legislation was made a priority by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and filed following Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban’s decision in February to not play the national anthem.

“We respect and always have respected the passion people have for the anthem and our country,” Cuban said in a statement at the time. “But we also loudly hear the voices of those who feel that the anthem does not represent them.”

Not playing the anthem was met with backlash from a number of Texas lawmakers, including Patrick, a Republican, who called it a “slap in the face to every American & an embarrassment to Texas” in a tweet.

Ban on homeless camps in public places

House Bill 1925 issues a statewide prohibition on camping in public places without consent, making it a class C misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $500.

Cities can’t have a policy that discourages enforcement of the new law, but a city is permitted to encourage “diversion or a provision of services in lieu of citation or arrest. Cities could loose state grant dollars for intentionally violating the law.

Fort Worth officials previously said they plan to focus on finding housing for people experiencing homelessness.