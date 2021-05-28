Fate of ‘critical race theory bill’ for Texas schools unclear as legislature nears close

Debate over what educators can and can’t teach when it comes to current events, history and race in the Texas Legislature has seeped into school board meetings and become a talking point for North Texas school board candidates, as the fate of a “critical race theory” bill in the Texas legislature remains unclear.

House Bill 3979 has emerged as a hot-button issue in the Texas Legislature. The Senate significantly changed the bill on May 22 when it was up for a floor vote. The House had the option to accept the amendments and send the bill to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk or send the bill to a conference committee to come up with a compromise version.

Neither of those actions happened Friday when the House considered the bill.

Instead, when the bill was presented, Rep. Steve Toth, a Woodlands Republican and the bill’s author, said he would OK the changes. But before he could, a point of order drawing attention to a potential rule violation was raised by Rep. James Talarico, a Round Rock Democrat.

The procedural maneuver was successful and the bill was returned to the Senate with about three days left in the session. Lawmakers adjourn May 31.

As the bill made its way through the legislature, conversations have emerged locally about it and the teaching of critical race theory, which refers to a school of thought originating in the ‘70s and ‘80s that analyzes how racism impacts the U.S. and its various systems.

Supporters of the bill say it’s needed to make sure teachers don’t push a political ideology in classrooms, an analysis of the bill shows. Opponents say the bill would lead to lessons ultimately that limit a student’s ability to critically analyze current events and history.

The bill has seen multiple iterations over the course of the session. The version passed out of the Senate May 22 doesn’t explicitly use the phrase “critical race theory,” but states that a teacher can’t be compelled to discuss “a particular current event or widely debated and currently controversial issue of public policy or social affairs.”

Teachers who do discuss such topics with their students must do their best to “explore that topic from diverse and contending perspectives without giving deference to any one perspective,” the bill says.

Teachers also wouldn’t be able to teach the concept that “an individual, by virtue of the individual’s race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.” It also calls for the development of a civics training program for teachers and lists documents that must be taught as part of social studies curriculum.

Talarico had questioned why Toth was accepting the Senate’s version of the bill, which doesn’t include a House amendment requiring the teaching of white supremacy and that it’s morally wrong. A list of teaching requirements was scaled back in the Senate, excluding material in the House version, such as the writings of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the history of Native Americans.

“The way it’s set out is so that a teacher can go to different documents and different authors by which to teach from,” Toth said. “It’s by no means meant to be a conclusive list. “

Debates boil in Fort Worth, North Texas

Earlier this week, more than a dozen people attending a Fort Worth ISD school board meeting to oppose critical race theory, including some who expressed support for the the bill. Fort Worth Superintendent Kent Scribner, joined by Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa, have opposed the bill.

The superintendents said it was “a detrimental solution in search of a problem that does not exist” in a letter opposing the bill and a similar Senate measure that has since died.

“Now more than ever before, we must educate our children on the social and political issues that have shaped our past and our present,” the letter reads. “To prohibit discussions about controversial subjects, current events, and especially racial issues, would be to replace an honest and well-rounded historical education with historical revisionism.”

Scribner told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that there are no classes in the district requiring critical race theory, but that instructing students on U.S. history and social issues naturally involves conversations about race.

More than 90 organizations oppose the bill, including Fort Worth ISD, Dallas ISD, Crowley ISD, Richardson ISD and the Texas PTA, according to the Intercultural Development Research Association.

The conversation around critical race theory has been amplified in recent months in Texas as the bill is debated, but for local districts debates about addressing diversity and racism in schools are nothing new.

In Southlake, there’s been debate over whether or not to enact a diversity plan called a Cultural Competence Action Plan. Opponents of the plan include conservative groups Texas Values and Southlake Families, who backed newly elected Carroll ISD board members Hannah Smith and Cameron Bryan.

Texas Values Policy Director Jonathan Covey said HB 3979 wasn’t one of the group’s priority bills for the session, but that it does support the bill.

“This kind of a theory sets up people for failure by telling them that America was not created for them, that the American dream was never theirs,” he said. “And in fact, life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness isn’t for them, but it was.”

Ken Heymann, a Southlake parent whose daughter graduates Friday, opposes the bill and has reached out to his lawmakers about the measure.

“The purpose of a law is to prevent bad things from happening to people or to promote good things for people,” he said, noting that critical race theory is a theory with both proponents and opponents. “But it doesn’t pose a danger to the Republic. What does pose a danger to the Republic is telling high school teachers if they discuss a controversial subject they need to make sure to give equal airtime to opposing views.”

Critical race theory debated by school board candidates

In Grapevine-Colleyville ISD, critical race theory has been a talking-point in a race for Trustee Place 1. Candidate Shannon Braun called the theory the “single most divisive threat that we have in education” in a video shared on social media, adding that it’s “already in our schools.” Braun did not return a request for comment from the Star-Telegram.

“I’m committed to working alongside our parents and teachers to ensure GCISD students get the education they deserve by returning the focus of our curriculum and teaching to academics, rather than filling curriculum with divisive Critical Race Theory training,” she said in a Wednesday Facebook post.

In a statement, the district said its curriculum doesn’t include instruction on critical race theory. The district did not weigh in on the merits of the bill.

“Through optional professional development over the past several years, staff have had the opportunity to participate in trainings and discussions that focus on serving our diverse student population,” the district said. “Given that GCISD has 59 home languages spoken, it is important to engage in conversations regarding how to support all students throughout their entire educational experience in GCISD.”

Braun’s opponent, incumbent Mindy McClure, stressed that critical race theory isn’t taught in the district and said it wouldn’t be appropriate for a pre-K-12 curriculum.

“If they want to pass a a bill saying we can’t teach something we were never going to teach anyways, by all means do,” she said.

But McClure said she is concerned about language in the bill limiting teachers’ ability to teach current events

“I just don’t understand where this distrust of teachers is coming from,” she said.