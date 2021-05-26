Clock runs out on Texas transgender student athletes bill

A bill prohibiting transgender student athletes from participating on a sports team consistent with their gender identity is effectively dead after the clock struck midnight without lawmakers in the Texas House of Representatives taking a vote on the measure.

Tuesday was a critical deadline in the House as the final day for lawmakers to give initial approval to many Senate bills. The transgender student athletes bill was on the day’s calendar and given placement that allowed it to be taken up before numerous other proposals, but as the clock inched toward midnight the bill’s dimming chances of passage became increasingly clear.

Texas House Democrats spent much of the day running out the clock, a tactic sometimes used to block measures found unfavorable. The bill was among Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s priority for lawmakers. When the bill came up for a vote soon after 10 p.m., debate was pushed to 11:30 — just 30 minutes before the night’s deadline.

The bill’s author, Lubbock Republican Sen. Charles Perry, and other proponents have said the policy is needed to provide a “fair and safe environment for women competitive athletes” as they participate in school athletics.

It would bar the University Interscholastic League from allowing “a student to compete in an interscholastic athletic competition sponsored or authorized by the district or school that is designated for the sex opposite to the student’s sex as correctly stated on … the student’s official birth certificate.” UIL, which governs public school sports in Texas, currently determines gender based on student’s birth certificate, according to its rules.

Senate Bill 29 initially failed to pass out of the House Education Committee, a hurdle needed to be brought to the floor for a vote. But Rep. Harold Dutton, a Houston Democrat who chairs the committee, brought it up for a second vote, and the bill passed.

Parents of transgender children in Texas have spoken out against the bill and others targeting transgender children throughout the session.

“SB 29 is just another way of attacking our children, discriminating them, placing a target on their back and giving other kids, other adults the opportunity to marginalize our children further,” said Rachel Gonzales of Dallas, who is the mother of an 11-year-old transgender daughter, during a Monday Zoom call shared by Equality Texas.

Angie Castro, mother of an 18-year-old transgender daughter who is from Mansfield, said her daughter never signed up for sports at school because she feared being singled out.

“That she was going to be outed and she was going to be disrespected and mistreated,” Castro said. “And this is exactly what this SB 29 does.”