Who is Mattie Parker, Fort Worth’s next mayor?

Mattie Parker will be Fort Worth’s next mayor after defeating Deborah Peoples in the runoff election on Saturday.

She will be sworn in June 15.

Age: 37

Occupation: Lawyer, founding CEO of education nonprofits Fort Worth Cradle to Career and the Tarrant To & Through Partnership and former chief of staff to the mayor and city council.

Education: Bachelor of Arts in Government, University of Texas at Austin and a law degree from Texas A&M University School of Law

Parker, raised in Hico, received significant support from prominent Fort Worth residents, including an endorsement from Mayor Betsy Price. Members of the Bass family also endorsed her and supported her campaign financially. Other support included Dee Kelly Jr., a prominent attorney who toyed with running for mayor himself, Mike Berry, president of Hillwood, the developer behind AllianceTexas, and both the police and firefighters’ associations. The list also included Republican state Reps. Phil King and Craig Goldman as well as Democrat Pete Geren, a former congressman.

As property values push tax rates higher, Parker said she would work with city staff to continue the council’s tradition of lowering or maintaining the tax rate. Residential property owners have the most tax burden, and Parker said the city should flip the tax base toward commercial properties by attracting and growing Fort Worth businesses. In forums and interviews, Parker said she would look to education as a tool to boost the city’s economy.

Parker has also said Fort Worth needs to improve how it markets and showcases itself. City and business leaders could entice corporate relocations by showing off “business friendly” attitudes.

While she said Fort Worth needed to improve public transportation, she said boosting Trinity Metro funding may be too expensive for the city. She advocated for smaller changes that would improve service and favors the metro’s Zipzone ride share service. She wants to look to new tech for mobility solutions.

With the backing of the police association as the candidate who would fight against any efforts to “defund” police, Parker said she was committed to decreasing the city’s crime rate.

She has served on the board of directors for The Gatehouse’s Legacy Early Learning Academy, T3 Partnership, Read Fort Worth , Operation Progress – Fort Worth, ACH Child and Family Services, Recovery Resource Council and Arts Council - Young Patrons Committee.

She is a mother of three and married to David Parker.