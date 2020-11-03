Live 2020 Election results: Fort Worth-area congressional races

U.S. Rep. Ron Wright, R-Arlington, Stephen Daniel, D Courtesy

Democrat Stephen Daniel had an early lead on Republican Ron Wright as early votes for Texas’s 6 Congressional District were tallied.

Daniel had 51% of Tarrant County’s early votes to incumbent Wright’s 45.5%.

Daniel’s campaign called the race a “toss up” in late October. National firm GBOA Strategies found that while 45% of survey respondents supported Ron Wright, his 4% lead over Daniel is within the poll’s margin of error. Daniel is a Waxahachie attorney and a freshman representative.

Wright, an Arlington resident and former city councilman and Tarrant County tax assessor, was hospitalized for part of September due to complications from treatment for his lung cancer.

District 6 covers southeast Tarrant County and all of Ellis and Navarro counties.

TX Politics newsletter Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

CD 12: Kay Granger vs. Lisa Welch

Long time Fort Worth Republican Kay Granger had a clear lead over Democrat Lisa Welch.

Granger had 82% of the early vote, according to the Associated Press. In Tarrant County Granger had 58% to Welch’s 38%.

The district consists of the western half of Tarrant County, the eastern portion of Wise County and Parker County.

CD 24: Beth Van Duyne vs. Candace Valenzuela

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Early vote counts gave Republican Beth Van Duyne a roughly 20 point lead over Democrat Candace Valenzuela. Van Duyne had 58% of Tarrant County’s votes compared to Valenzuela’s 38%.

The race for Texas 24th District created significant buzz nationally as Democrats looked to flip Texas. Both parties poured significant money inot the race with Valenzuela raising more than $4 million compared to Van Duyne’s $2.8 million, according to the Federal Election Commission.

CD 25: Roger Williams vs. Julie Oliver

Democrat Julie Oliver took a lead over incumbent Republican Roger Williams for Texas 25th Congressional District.

Oliver had nearly 60% of the vote just before 8 p.m., according to the Associated Press. Williams had about 41%.

Early voters in Tarrant County cast 66% of their ballots for Williams while Oliver brought in nearly 32%.

Oliver came within 9 points of Williams when she first challenged him in the 2018 election.

Williams was elected in 2012.

CD 26: Michael Burgess vs. Carol Iannuzzi

Trump-backed Republican Michael Burgess had an early lead against Democrat Carol Iannuzzie for Texas 26th Congressional District.

Just after 8 p.m. Burgess had 59% of the vote compared to Iannuzzi’s 39%. The district centers on Denton County.

In Tarrant County, Burgess had 65% of Tarrant County’s early vote while Iannuzzi had 32.5%.

CD 33: Fabian Cordova Vasquez vs. Marc Veasey

Incumbent Democrat Marc Veasey had a clear lead over Republican challenger Fabian Cordova Vasquez for Texas 33rd District.

With early votes in, Veasey had more than 64% of the vote. The Fort Worth democrat had about 72% of Tarrant County’s eary vote.

The district is split between Tarrant and Dallas counties.