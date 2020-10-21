A ‘tied race’? Poll suggests this North Texas congressional race is anyone’s game

Stephen Daniel may have more leeway in attracting Democrats and independents than incumbent Rep. Ron Wright in the race for Texas’ 6th District, according to a public opinion survey.

National firm GBOA Strategies found that while 45% of survey respondents supported Ron Wright, his 4% lead over Daniel is within the poll’s margin of error. Additionally, Daniel garnered more support from independents than Wright.

Daniel’s campaign has labeled the results as proof the race is a “toss-up” between Daniel, a Waxahachie attorney, and the freshman representative.

“It’s clear that Ron Wright’s extreme conservatism and status as Donald Trump’s ‘yes-man’ in the Texas delegation have left voters looking for an alternative that will represent Texas values in Washington,” said James Sonneman, Daniel’s campaign manager.

Wright’s campaign did not respond to requests for comment.

According to the report, 9% of those surveyed said they heard from Daniel’s campaign, while 24% said they’ve heard from Wright’s.

Sonneman said the feedback is the chance to tell more people about Daniel’s background as a working-class Itasca native.

“It’s just important for us to tell Stephen’s story and the fact that he has roots in the district,” Sonneman said.

Wright, an Arlington resident and former city councilman and Tarrant County tax assessor, was hospitalized for part of September due to complications from treatment for his lung cancer.

District 6 covers southeast Tarrant County and all of Ellis and Navarro counties.

