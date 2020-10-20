Tarrant County will add 8 election sites amid high early voting turnout

Tarrant County officials are adding eight more voting sites for the last two days of early voting after a strong turnout during the first week.

The commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved the new sites. This will bring the total number of early voting sites to 58 on Oct. 29 and 30. Voters may visit elections.tarrantcounty.com for information on all locations in Tarrant County where early voting is taking place.

Early voting started on Oct. 13 and runs through Oct. 30.

Heider Garcia, the county’s elections administrator, told the county commissioners on Tuesday that the new sites are needed because he believes at least 500,000 people will vote during the early voting period. Historically, the last two days of early voting have the highest turnout.

During the first five days of early voting, 222,354 people cast ballots, which represents almost 19% of the county’s registered voters. That is up from the 211,000 who voted during the first five days in 2016.

As of Tuesday, over 300,000 people have voted, representing about 26% of the county’s registered voters. If the county were to reach 500,000 ballots cast during the early voting period, that would represent about 42% registered voters.

VOTING SITES AND HOURS

The Tarrant County Commissioners to approve these sites for Oct. 29 and 30:

Arlington ISD Dan Dipert Career and Technical Center at 2101 Browning Drive, Arlington

Airport Area YMCA at 3524 Central Dr., Bedford

Benbrook Community Center YMCA at 1899 Winscott Road, Benbrook

Everman City Hall Annex at 213 N. Race St., Everman

Destiny Center at 10200 FM 156, Fort Worth





East Regional Library at 6301 Bridge St., Fort Worth





Northpark YMCA at 9100 N. Beach St., Fort Worth





Mansfield I.S.D. Multi‐Purpose Complex at 3700 E Broad St., Mansfield





Early voting runs through Oct. 30. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 26-30.